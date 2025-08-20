Vail Resorts announces opening dates for 2025-26 ski season, including Vail on Nov. 14

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Vail Resorts on Wednesday issued the following press release announcing its opening dates for the coming ski season:
The countdown begins! Resorts across Colorado and Utah have marked their calendars with opening dates for the 2025/26 ski and snowboard season. With the Epic Pass, skiers and riders can chase winter right from their backyard all the way to the farthest peaks across the globe. So fire up the group chat and rally your crew!
With new Epic Friend Tickets, there’s never been a better time to turn plans into powder days and share the sport you love with those who have yet to feel its magic. Epic Passes are on sale now for the lowest price of the Fall before prices increase after September 1.
Target 2025/26 Season Opening Dates*
Keystone Resort aims to open as early as mid-October, weather permitting, with resorts across Colorado and Utah following suit in November.
Close to Home in Colorado & Utah
· Mid-October (pending early season conditions): Keystone (CO)
· November 7: Breckenridge (CO)
· November 14: Vail Mountain (CO)
· November 21: Park City Mountain (UT)
· November 26: Beaver Creek (CO) & Crested Butte (CO)
Dreaming of Winter Wanderlust
· November 15: Gemsstock at Andermatt+Sedrun+Disentis (Switzerland)
· November 21: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)
· November 29: Crans-Montana (Switzerland)
· December 5: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)
What’s New This Season
· Park City Mountain will debut the new Sunrise Gondola and enhanced ski school experiences at Red Pine Lodge, plus the return of the signature Orange Bubble Bite daily complimentary sweet treat in Canyons Village.
· Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort and Beaver Creek Resort will launch new Ski & Snowboard School features in the My Epic App, offering real-time lesson updates and photos, progress tracking, and digital badges.
· My Epic Gear turns two! Better than renting, easier than owning, the season-long My Epic Gear membership returns across Colorado, Utah and beyond. Unlock top-tier gear from 60+ models, reserve in the My Epic App, and enjoy slopeside pick-up at 12 resorts, including all resorts in Colorado and Utah.
· Keystone Resort unveils the new Kindred Resort, a luxury ski-in/ski-out development and new home for Keystone Ski & Ride School.
· Crested Butte Mountain Resort puts the Wild Ones in the driver’s seat with events like Snowcats and Avy Dogs, World Tutu Day, and the end of season Pond Skim.
· More to come! More elevated experiences, exciting events, and exhilarating exploration awaits. Stay tuned for exciting announcements from Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Beaver Creek Resort about new and unique resort experiences as the season approaches.
Epic Friend Tickets & Epic Passes
Epic Passes are on sale now through September 1 at the season’s lowest price ($1,075 for adults and $548 for children) unlocking unlimited access to world-class resorts and legendary destinations across North America, Europe, and Japan. Looking for flexibility? The Epic Local Pass ($799 adults / $416 children) and Epic 1–7 Day Passes offer 65% savings compared to lift tickets and tailored access to fit every kind of winter adventure.
Whether you’re chasing powder or making first turns, there’s an Epic Pass for you. Explore options and plan your season at EpicPass.com.
Just announced, Epic Friend Tickets make it easier than ever to share the slopes, offering 50% off lift tickets for friends of season-long Pass Holders at Vail Resorts’ 37 North American resorts, plus the option for friends to apply that value toward a 2026/27 Pass.**
Winter Getaway Sale: Save up to 20% on lodging rates this winter, or more with a Pass!
Whether you stay-cation or plan to get away, skiers and snowboarders can save up to 20% on lodging when they book an extended stay for the winter. Save at Vail Resorts’ owned and operated lodging properties, including properties across Colorado and Utah, during the Winter Getaway Sale (August 26 – September 2). Epic Pass Holders receive early access (August 21) AND the best deal on lodging rates with Epic Mountain Rewards! Pass Holders save an additional 20% on lodging on top of already discounted rates.
Epic Drop Sale: Save up to 60% on winter gear
Skiers and snowboarders can save up to 60% on skis, snowboards, outerwear, and more at Epic Mountain Gear’s Epic Drop Sale (August 28 to September 7). The sale is in-store only across seven Epic Mountain Gear locations: Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Frisco, Littleton, Park Meadows, and Westminster.