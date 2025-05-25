Vail Resorts adds Sölden, several other Austrian resorts to Epic Pass

Vail Resorts on Sunday issued the following press release on adding Sölden, Austria, to its Epic Pass resorts, hard on the heels of adding several other Austrian resorts last week:

With only one day ahead of the May 26 deadline to buy an Epic Pass for the lowest price of the year, Vail Resorts announced that Austrian skiing and snowboarding will be even more Epic with Sölden joining the 2025/26 Epic Pass lineup. Located in the Ötztal Valley in Tyrol and just 52 miles from Innsbruck Airport, Sölden is famous for its premium skiing on a seamlessly connected glacier and mountain ski area. Offering reliable snow from autumn through spring, thanks to its high-altitude terrain, two glaciers and state-of-the-art snowmaking, the resort delivers a world-class experience that blends alpine sport, entertainment and wellness.

“Sölden stands out as a premier alpine destination with remarkable snow reliability and panoramic views from its mountain tops and glacier ski area,” said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts’ Mountain Division. “Sölden is a bucket-list resort that we are thrilled to add to the Epic Pass. In addition to the amazing skiing and riding, it also contains experiences that don’t exist anywhere else like the 007 ELEMENTS James Bond experience and the Aqua Dome.”

Sölden offers high-alpine adventure with modern flair. Highlights include the cinematic 007 ELEMENTS James Bond experience at over 9,800 feet, the ice Q gourmet restaurant made famous in “Spectre” and the BIG3 Rally across Sölden’s three highest peaks. With 31 lifts and 89 miles of slopes, 33 cozy ski huts, an unmatched lineup of on-mountain entertainment and signature events, the resort is known for experiences that go far beyond skiing.

Sölden is host to the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Opening each October, and exciting events like the Electric Mountain Festival that brings international DJs to the slopes, and the Hannibal glacier performance, a large-scale live production on snow and ice. For winter 2025/26, Sölden is once again making a bold statement in innovation and infrastructure with significant investments, including two new high-capacity lifts that further enhance glacier access and guest comfort. For ultimate relaxation, Aqua Dome – Tirol Therme is one of Europe’s most iconic thermal spas and a must-visit for wellness lovers.

“We’re proud to join the Epic Pass and open Sölden to a new global audience,” said Jakob Falkner, CEO of Bergbahnen Sölden. “This partnership brings together innovation, alpine heritage, and our passion for unforgettable mountain experiences– while showcasing Sölden’s unique mix of sport and entertainment worldwide.”

The Epic Pass ($1,051 for adults; $537 for children) and Epic Adaptive Pass ($527 for adults; $270 for children) will include five days of access to Sölden. Epic Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year through May 26. May 26 is also the last chance to receive two Buddy Tickets (for up to 45% savings on a lift ticket) and six Ski With a Friend Tickets to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. Further, May 26 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass with just $49 down. Pay $49 at the time of purchase, with the remainder of the purchase due mid-September.

Sölden is the latest partner resort in Austria to be added to the Epic Pass lineup for the 2025/26 winter season capping of a week of exciting announcements from Vail Resorts. Earlier this week, Austrian ski areas Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Hintertux, and Silvretta Montafon joined the 2025/26 Epic Pass roster. These new partners are in addition to existing Pass Holder access to Ski Arlberg, the largest connected ski resort in Austria and one of the six largest ski resorts in the world.

The Epic Pass now offers access to 34 resorts across ten ski areas in Europe, plus unlimited, unrestricted access to 37 iconic North American mountain resorts, like Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Stowe and many more. With Epic Pass, skiers and riders have the flexibility to buy their Pass now and decide later where and when to ski or ride. Visit epicpass.com to compare Pass options and buy a Pass before prices increase May 26.