Vail Recreation District welcomes new board member Kim Saalfeld

The Vail Recreation District (VRD) recently issued the following press release on Kim Saalfeld joining its board of directors:

The Vail Recreation District (VRD) is proud to welcome Kim Saalfeld to its Board of Directors. Saalfeld begins a four-year term, filling the seat previously held by Jason Plante, who dedicated seven years of distinguished service to the district. She joins current board members Bob Armour, Kirk Hansen, John Rediker and Molly Rabin.

Kim has called the Town of Vail home for 40 years, during which she and her husband raised their two sons, Sam and Mitch. She found her most rewarding career as a public librarian and now enjoys retired life in the Vail Valley. Kim’s husband, Tom Saalfeld, previously served on the VRD Board of Directors for three terms.

Kim’s family has been involved with Vail Recreation District programs ever since her children were born, and they continue to be active participants. Currently, her favorite VRD activities are pickleball and Nordic skiing, and she is learning to play golf!

“I wanted to give back in some way, and to contribute to an organization that has meaningful value to myself and others,” Kim says. “Our family have been participants in so many VRD programs over the years that I feel I have a strong understanding of the organization as a whole, as well as the unique role the VRD plays in serving both residents and tourists.”

Having worked at the Eagle Valley Library District, Kim also has a clear understanding of the unique tax basis of special districts, and a respect for the fiduciary responsibility that comes with being a board member.

VRD Executive Director Mike Ortiz believes that Kim is a valuable addition to the board.“We’re excited to welcome Kim to the VRD Board of Directors. Her deep connection to the community and understanding of its needs make her a valuable addition to our board,” he says. “I’m looking forward to the new ideas and perspective she brings to the table.”

Join us in welcoming Kim Saalfeld to the Vail Recreation District! If you are interested in viewing a VRD board meeting, they are recorded and available at highfivemedia.org. For more information about the VRD Board of Directors, please visit the “About Us” section of vailrec.com.