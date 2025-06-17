Vail Police Department invites community to open house June 21

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on a Vail Police Department open house on Saturday, June 21:

The Vail Police Department invites community members to join them for a family-friendly open house between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21 at the Vail Municipal Building, located at 75 S. Frontage Road.

The open house will include tours of the police facilities and demonstrations of the department’s “tools of the trade,” including equipment used by the Eagle County Special Operations Unit (SWAT), Vail Communications Center, police detectives, crime scene technicians and code enforcement officers. Vail police cars and trucks will be on display. Officers will present information about keeping wildlife wild and steps to prevent bike theft. There will also be activities for kids, such as a bouncy castle, hot dogs and free ice cream sandwiches.

Detectives, officers, dispatchers and code enforcement officers will be on hand to provide the tours and demonstrations, as well as answer any questions visitors might have. Additionally, ski, snowboard and bike registration will be available during the event.

For more information, please contact Officer Ben Kullman at bkullman@vail.gov or 970-479-2201.