Vail hosts Lunch with the Locals on Wednesday, May 28

The Town of Vail will sponsor another installment in its Lunch with the Locals series on Wednesday, May 28 at Noon at the Grand View Room above Lionshead Welcome Center.

Pete Wadden, Town of Vail Watershed Specialist, will talk about the why and how of developing a creek friendly landscape.

Experts from Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Town of Vail, and Eagle River Coalition will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help Restore the Gore. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, Watershed Health Specialist at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vail.gov.

