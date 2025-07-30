Vail Health’s Hike, Wine & Dine fundraising event set for Sept. 28

Vail Health recently issued the following press release on the Hike, Wine & Dine fundraising event scheduled for the Sept. 28:

The highly anticipated 17th annual Hike, Wine & Dine is back to capture the turning leaves at their peak. This year’s event will be held on September 28, offering attendees a breathtaking backdrop of vibrant autumn colors.

To date, Hike, Wine & Dine has raised more than $1.7 million for cancer care. This event combines the beauty of nature with the culinary delights of the local community. Attendees will embark on a scenic, family-friendly, five-mile hike featuring gourmet tasting stations hosted by some of the best local restaurants along the trail. Participating restaurants include Beaver Creek Chophouse, Blue Moose Pizza, Dang Sweets, Grouse Mountain Grill, Mountain Fish House, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, The Osprey, Rimini, Stoke & Rye, and Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, along with beverage sponsors Avon Liquor, Vail Brewing Co., and West Vail Liquormart.

The event aims to give attendees a memorable experience while supporting Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center’s Spirit of Survival Wellness Program. Thanks to the community’s continued generosity, this program offers personalized, whole-person survivorship care—combining fitness, nutrition, physical therapy, emotional support, and wellness services—to help cancer survivors thrive during and after treatment.

“Hike, Wine & Dine enables our community to come together while making a real difference in the lives of our cancer patients through the Shaw Cancer Center’s Spirit of Survival program,” said Dan Pennington, President of Vail Health Foundation. “We’re deeply grateful to our participants, sponsors, and local restaurant partners who make this celebration of survivorship possible year after year.”

The event concludes with live music by local favorites Laughing Bones and Turntable Review and additional food stations at the base of Beaver Creek. Attendees will also have the chance to learn more about the Shaw Cancer Center and its impact on cancer patients. Tickets are available for the full hike, including breakfast, tasting stations, and the Après Hike Party. For those not interested in hiking, Après Hike Party tickets can be purchased separately.

Tickets and sponsorships for Hike, Wine & Dine are now available for purchase on HikeWineDine.com<http://www.hikewinedine.com>. Peer-to-peer fundraising returns this year, broadening the event to include family and friends across the country.

For more information about the event, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, please visit HikeWineDine.com<http://www.hikewinedine.com> or contact the Vail Health Foundation at events@vailhealth.org<mailto:events@vailhealth.org> or (970) 569-7766.