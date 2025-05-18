Vail Health debuts new Precourt Healing Center

Vail Health recently issued the following press release on the opening of the Precourt Healing Center in Edwards:

Vail Health has announced the opening of the Precourt Healing Center, a 28-room, purpose-built inpatient behavioral health facility in Edwards, Colorado. The 48,000-square-foot facility is the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Vail Health is proud to serve the entire Western Slope with the opening of the Precourt Healing Center. The Precourt Healing Center is a place for people to heal. We aim to provide care during times of crisis and empower individuals with the tools to live healthier lives,” said Will Cook, Vail Health President and CEO. “In 2019, the Vail Health Board of Directors committed $60 million to transforming the behavioral health landscape in our community. Since then, that number has increased to $200 million, thanks in part to our generous benefactors and passionate behavioral health advocates like Amanda Precourt and her late father Jay Precourt, for whom the facility is named.”

The center, which offers short-term stabilization and therapeutic services for individuals ages 12 years and older, welcomed its first patients on May 5, 2025. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 16. Behavioral health care is available in both English and Spanish, with a one-of-a-kind approach that supports the whole person – body, mind, and spirit. Special features include on-site fitness and yoga studios, scratch kitchen, outdoor recreation spaces and specialized programming like art and music therapy.

“In the 12 days since the Precourt Healing Center opened, we have had the privilege of serving 11 patients from across the Western Slope. The average length of stay is three to five days,” said Chris Lindley, Vail Health Chief Population Health Officer. “The Precourt Healing Center is a shining example of what a community can accomplish when it comes together to collectively identify and address an issue.”

“The real work is just beginning. We built a state-of-the-art facility, and now we will provide the care required to not just save lives, but to transform individual and community identities, giving hope and a path forward for those suffering,” said Amanda Precourt, dedicated philanthropist and community leader. “Mental health is not just an individual issue, it’s a community issue, and this center presents what’s possible when we stop whispering and we start building.”

The center is located on the Edwards Community Health Campus, which is also the site for the Wiegers Mental Health Clinic, the Vail Health Behavioral Health Innovation Center, Vail Health’s outpatient behavioral health services, The Community Market, and My Future Pathways.

“We are just getting started,” said Lindley. “Vail Health continues to push the boundaries of what behavioral health care could look like through our research studies conducted by the Vail Health Behavioral Health Innovation Center. The two most significant studies taking place right now are the CHILL’D Study, which explores the effects of cold and heat exposure on individuals with depression, and the OPTIMIZE Study, which examines novel ways to enhance the impact of psilocybin on depression and anxiety through the co-administration of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation.