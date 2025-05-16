USFS Muddy Sheep Prescribed Fire planned for five miles north of Edwards on Saturday

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on the Muddy Sheep prescribed burn Saturday five miles north of Edwards:

EDWARDS, Colo. – Fire managers expect conditions will be favorable Saturday to ignite the 400-acre Muddy Sheep Prescribed Fire on National Forest System lands five miles north of Edwards.

The carefully planned fire is designed to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels, which will lower wildfire risk to the local community and improve wildlife habitat by stimulating new vegetation growth.

“Fire plays an important role in our local ecosystem,” said Eagle Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “Carefully planned prescribed burns not only increase the fire resiliency of our local community but also stimulate new vegetation growth which benefit wildlife.”

The project is being funded in part by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

“RMEF has a conservation history in Colorado dating back nearly four decades. We’re proud to support this project that will enhance habitat for elk, bighorn sheep, black bears, mountain goats, lynx, other wildlife and even birds and reptiles. We appreciate our Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service partners for making this happen,” said Karie Decker, RMEF director of wildlife and habitat.

Firefighters are closely monitoring site-specific conditions and will only ignite the fire if conditions are good for a safe, effective burn and smoke dispersal that minimizes impacts to surrounding communities.

Flames and smoke are expected to be visible along the I-70 corridor from Eagle to Vail. Smoke is expected to dissipate throughout the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop.

Fire managers have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan and obtained smoke permits from the State of Colorado. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health. Go to https://fire.airnow.gov/ to find more detailed information about air quality.

###

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit (UCR) includes Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighting resources that cover 5.8 million acres along the Interstate 70, Colorado River and Roaring Fork River corridors from the Continental Divide to the Utah state line. The UCR includes the White River National Forest and the BLM’s Colorado River Valley and Grand Junction field offices. The UCR cooperates with other federal and state agencies, local communities, and fire departments on a wide range of activities including fuels treatments, fire prevention, and suppression.

COMUNICADO DE PRENSA

16 de mayo de 2025

Contacto para los medios: David Boyd, Oficial de Asuntos Públicos, 970 319-4895

Incendio prescrito de Muddysheep al norte de Edwards planeado para en sábado

Un incendio cuidadosamente planificado reducirá los combustibles peligrosos y mejorará el hábitat de la vida silvestre

Edwards, Colorado – Los administradores de incendios esperan que las condiciones sean favorables en sábado para encender el incendio prescrito Muddy Sheep de 400 acres en tierras del Sistema Forestal Nacional a cinco millas al norte de Edwards.

El incendio cuidadosamente planificado está diseñado para reducir la vegetación densa y otros combustibles, lo que disminuirá el riesgo de incendios forestales para la comunidad local y mejorará el hábitat de la vida silvestre al estimular el crecimiento de nueva vegetación.

“El fuego tiene un papel importante en nuestro ecosistema local”, dijo la guardabosques del distrito de Eagle Holy Cross, Leanne Veldhuis. “Las quemas prescritas cuidadosamente planificadas no solo aumentan la resistencia al fuego de nuestra comunidad local, sino que también estimulan el crecimiento de nueva vegetación que beneficia a nuestra vida silvestre local”.

Los bomberos están monitoreando de cerca las condiciones específicas del sitio y solo encenderán el fuego si las condiciones son buenas para una combustión segura y efectiva y una dispersión del humo que minimice los impactos en las comunidades circundantes.

Se espera que las llamas y el humo en Muddy Sheep sean visibles a lo largo del corredor de la I-70 desde Eagle hasta Vail. Se espera que el humo se disipe a lo largo del día, pero puede permanecer en el fondo del valle a medida que bajan las temperaturas.

Los administradores de incendios han desarrollado un plan detallado de incendios prescritos y han obtenido permisos de humo del estado de Colorado. El humo del fuego recetado puede afectar su salud. Para obtener más información, visite: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health. Vaya a https://fire.airnow.gov/ para encontrar información más detallada sobre la calidad del aire.

###

La Unidad Interagencial de Manejo de Incendios (UCR, por sus siglas en inglés) del Alto Río Colorado incluye recursos de extinción de incendios de la Oficina de Administración de Tierras y el Servicio Forestal de EE. UU. que cubren 5.8 millones de acres a lo largo de los corredores de la Interestatal 70, el río Colorado y el río Roaring Fork desde la División Continental hasta la frontera estatal de Utah. La UCR incluye el Bosque Nacional White River y las oficinas de campo de BLM en el Valle del Río Colorado y Grand Junction. La UCR coopera con otras agencias federales y estatales, comunidades locales y departamentos de bomberos en una amplia gama de actividades, incluidos tratamientos de combustibles, prevención y extinción de incendios.