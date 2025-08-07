Town of Vail’s second neighborhood picnic of the summer is set for Aug. 12

The Town of Vail’s second neighborhood picnic of the summer is taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. Free food and drinks will be provided by the town on a first-come, first-served basis.

The annual picnic series offers community members a fun and informal setting to reconnect with neighbors, as well as a chance to share comments and suggestions with members of the Vail Town Council and town staff. Staff will have tables set up to highlight current town initiatives.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the neighborhood picnics. In addition to attending the gathering, community members are encouraged to share their ideas, concerns and suggestions at any time by emailing the Town Council at towncouncil@vail.gov. The town’s website, vail.gov, also provides information on local topics and projects, along with email links and phone numbers for all departments. Stay connected by joining the town’s virtual community on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information contact the town’s Communications Department at 970-479-2115.

