Town of Vail seeking input on bus route changes

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on potential changes to is bus service:

The Town of Vail Transit Department is seeking public input on potential route changes to its free, year-round bus service as it works toward its goal of making public transportation the preferred mode of travel in Vail. A one-minute survey is available at www.EngageVail.com/transitroutes through June 29.

A proposed transit route optimization plan, presented to the Vail Town Council in May, is designed to guide the town toward its transportation goals. These goals aim to increase bus ridership across both the Town of Vail and Core Transit systems. The changes are intended to reduce travel time, increase frequencies and improve overall efficiency.

Transportation is one of the town’s five strategic planning priorities. Vail’s transit system aims to compete with private vehicle travel by offering convenient alternatives to single-occupancy car trips. The plan also seeks to expand transit options for employees who live and work in Vail, specifically reducing the percentage of parked vehicles that begin their day in Vail.

The proposed route optimization plan considers several key developments:

The Timber Ridge and West Middle Creek housing projects, which could contribute up to 450 additional daily rides in West Vail.

The introduction of a paid summer parking program, which may make free public transit more appealing.

Vail Transit’s role as a critical link in the larger regional network, including connections with Core Transit and Bustang, both of which have invested in regional public transportation access.

Results of the survey will be presented to the Vail Town Council in July. For more information, contact Chris Southwick at csouthwick@vail.gov.

