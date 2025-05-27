Town of Vail expanded its summer bus service on Memorial Day

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its expanded summer bus service starting on Memorial Day:

Vail Transit will pilot an expanded summer bus schedule beginning Monday, May 26. Changes from previous summer schedules include the addition of the Lionsridge Loop and West Vail Express routes, which typically only run in the winter, as well as increased service on the Sandstone route. The summer East Vail Express route will also return. The full summer schedule is available at www.vail.gov/bus. As always, Town of Vail buses are free.

Real time bus information, such as bus locations and percent full, can be found at ride.vail.gov. Hard copies of the bus schedule are available at the Vail Transportation Center.

The expanded schedule is the result of the Town of Vail’s new summer managed parking program and complements the Core Transit summer bus schedule, which provides convenient service to Vail, Leadville, Minturn, Red Cliff, Eagle-Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum. Fares are free in most areas, except for in Gypsum and Leadville. Schedule information can be found at www.CoreTransit.org.

Paid summer parking in Vail begins May 30. For more information on rates and local pass offerings, visit www.vail.gov/parking.

Click here for more information