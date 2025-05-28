Town of Vail conducting ballot question survey on STR excise tax

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on a community survey on potential ballot question for a Short-Term Rental (STR) excise tax:

The Town of Vail has contracted with Magellan Strategies to survey the community on a potential Short-Term Rental (STR) excise tax, with collections to be used for local housing programs, projects and initiatives.

The Vail Town Council will use the results of the survey to determine whether to put a question on the November ballot regarding such a tax.

The survey window will be open from May 27 through June 6. Text messages will be sent to a random sample of approximately 2,000 residents from the town’s voter list to ensure statistically valid results. To participate, respondents must be at least 18 years old and registered to vote in the Town of Vail.

Community members can always provide comments to the council on STRs, or any other topic, via email to publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vail.gov.

