Town of Avon unveils dynamic summer events calendar

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its upcoming summer events schedule:

With spring in the air and the summer season on the horizon, the Town of Avon announces its full 2025 event schedule. Harry A. Nottingham Park, the magnificent Avon Pavilion, and the Terrace overlooking the lake will once again be the prominent gathering centers for both outdoor enjoyment and major events.

Kicking of the summer, the tenth annual Town Clean Up & Sustainability Fair takes place at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21 at its new location in the Sun & Ski parking lot! This is your chance to clean up our beautiful Town after a long winter season, recycle your electronic waste, old paint, Styrofoam, and learn from local sustainability experts, all while enjoying free ice-cold beer and delicious food provided by Ein Prosit (while supplies last).

Free live music is set to kick off on Sunday, May 25 with the first installment of SunsetLIVE!from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.featuring The Sunsetters. SunsetLIVE! is a weekly hallmark offering casual musical performances by local musicians every Sunday evening through August 31. Pack a picnic, grab your friends and experience stunning sunsets and live music by the lake showcasing artists such as Valle Musico, Hobo Village, Jen Mack and more!

The AvonLIVE! concert series begins Wednesday, June 11, presenting eleven unforgettable nights of free live music every Wednesday beginning June 11, through July, except the 2nd and through August, rain, or shine! This year’s lineup showcases acclaimed national artists, inviting the community to unite and experience music, diverse culinary options from food trucks, refreshing drinks from the Hahnewald Bar, and the delight of a summer evening spent outdoors.

The sixth annual Pride in the Park returns to Avon on Saturday, June 14. This day-long celebration draws visitors from throughout the mountains of Colorado. This celebration has a jam-packed schedule of activities designed to keep everyone interested and engaged. Local organizations, businesses, and vendors come together celebrating visibility, equity, and inclusion in the Mountains of Colorado.

New this year, we are thrilled to announce an enchanting evening with the world-renowned orchestra, Sinfónica de Minería. Bravo! Vail presents Sinfónica de Minería for a special concert at Nottingham Park. We invite you to join us for an unforgettable evening. This event is free but requires a ticket reservation, which are available here.

A beloved Avon tradition, the 39th annual Salute to the USA is set for Thursday, July 3 starting at 5:00 p.m. The Park will buzz with family-friendly activities throughout the evening, Of course, family favorites such as face painting, balloon sculpting, magicians, and inflatable fun houses will continue to be included in this tradition. Indulge in a variety of beverages and delicious food options from several local food trucks and vendors. Live music featuring Lettuce, and supergroup The Main Squeeze, promises to keep everyone singing and dancing leading up to one of Colorado’s most spectacular fireworks displays over Nottingham Lake!

Lakeside Cinema makes another return to Avon every Friday this summer, beginning July 11. Be among the first guests to arrive and receive complimentary popcorn (while supplies last), and delight in a diverse selection of free movies to include, The Parent Trap, Ghostbusters, The Wild Robot, Moana 2 and more! Pack your own picnic and enjoy watching your favorite films outdoors on the big screen. Movie screenings commence at dusk, typically around 8:15 p.m.

The sixth annual Avon Arts Celebration returns featuring works in several mediums to include printmaking, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry, wood, fiber, and photography. This is the only art show in Eagle County where you can stroll from booth to booth with a glass of wine or spirit of your choice.

Cars in the Park returns to Nottingham Park for its second year. Rev up your engines for a day that promises horsepower, style, and family-friendly fun on August 23. You won’t want to miss this amazing collection of fine machines and if you’re interested in showcasing your pride and joy, registration is open and available here.

Some local favorites will also return later in the summer, including Dancing in the Park, and Avon Community Picnic . Be a spectator or a participant at several staple sporting events including, Vail Lacrosse Tournament, Triple Bypass, Vail Valley Soccer Tournament, and Dunk N Dash that will bring a wide variety of sport to Avon throughout the summer.

Looking ahead to an exciting summer in Avon, the Town is thrilled to have something for everyone to enjoy. As we anticipate sunny days filled with music, art, and community spirit, mark your calendars, and get ready to immerse yourself in all that awaits in Avon this Summer.

FULL DETAILS FOR ALL EVENTS & THE FULL SUMMER SCHEDULE MAY BE FOUND AT discoveravon.org/events