Town of Avon to purchase Walgreens property for potential workforce housing, transit center development

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the purchase of the Walgreens property for nearly $7 million for a possible commercial, workforce housing and regional transportation center development:

he Avon Town Council approved the purchase of the Walgreens property located at 15 Sun Road in Avon for a purchase price of $6,999,720. In February, Council adopted a comprehensive plan for redevelopment of the Sun Road area. The Walgreens property is one of four properties specifically identified in the Sun Road Redevelopment Plan.

The Sun Road Redevelopment Plan establishes planning goals and investment strategies to develop high density workforce housing in this centrally located area of the Town Core. Other uses would include ground floor neighborhood commercial and a potential new and expanded regional transit center.

Avon has received grant funding from the Department of Local Affairs to prepare conceptual designs for redevelopment. This process will include collaboration with the United States Postal Service, FirstBank and current Walgreens tenant. Acquisition of the 15 Sun Road property will enable the Town of Avon to directly advance redevelopment plants for this area and will improve the Town’s ability to obtain grant funding for development of workforce housing and a potential new regional transit center.

For more information, please email info@avon.org.