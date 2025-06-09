Town of Avon seeks local artists for 2025 Painted Benches Project

The Town of Avon on Monday issued the following press release on the 2025 Painted Benches Project:

The Town of Avon, in collaboration with the Cultural, Arts & Special Events (CASE) Committee, is proud to launch the 2025 Painted Benches Project—an initiative designed to enliven public spaces and celebrate the creative spirit of Eagle County’s local artists.

Now in its latest iteration, the Painted Benches Project invites artists and artist teams from Eagle County to transform four public benches into vibrant, thought-provoking works of art. By turning everyday infrastructure into artistic statements, this program fosters community pride, enhances pedestrian experiences, and highlights the natural and cultural beauty of Avon.

“This project is an invitation to artists to bring color, creativity, and meaning to the spaces we share,” said Danita Dempsey, Culture, Arts & Special Events Manager. “It’s a chance to celebrate our heritage, showcase our local talent, and make art a visible, everyday part of life in Avon.”

The Town of Avon released a Call for Artists/Request for Proposal (RFP) for artists to apply to showcase their artistic talent within the community while enlivening public areas with engaging and visually pleasing installations. This project RFP is open to Eagle County local artists, with selected artists to receive compensation for their contributions. The Town of Avon is committed to a collaborative effort with local artists aiming to improve the aesthetic appeal of public spaces, foster community engagement, and promote local artistic talent.

Interested applicants for this project can find the Request for Proposal here through June 16, 2025. Artists should submit up to three bench design concepts, a project statement, links to portfolios, and past work references. The Painted Bench designs should inspire optimism and energy, using themes that reflect Avon’s character, whether through the lens of nature, outdoor recreation, wildflowers, ranching heritage, or community stewardship. Selected artists will be notified on or before June 23, 2025. The Painted Benches Project will be completed and installed before July 23, 2025.

For more information on the Painted Benches Project, contact Senior Special Events Coordinator, Chelsea Van Winkle at (970) 331-5698 or cvanwinkle@avon.org.