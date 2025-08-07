‘Topping Out’ at Timber Ridge Village

Timber Ridge Village “Topping Out” on Aug. 5 (Barry Eckhaus photo).

Triumph Development West recently issued the following photos and press release on its ongoing Timber Ridge Village redevelopment in Vail:

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, Michael O’Connor with Triumph Development West updated the Town of Vail, Vail Town Council, Vail Local Housing Authority, and Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley on the construction timeline for the Timber Ridge Village redevelopment before popping confetti celebrating the “topping out” (the last beam being placed by the development and construction teams) of Building A. The group gathered on what will be an iconic rooftop patio within the deed-restricted, for-sale modular home project.

– Demolition of the decades-old workforce rental units at Timber Ridge occurred in August 2024, with site preparation for the new deed-restricted, for-sale modular construction project starting immediately thereafter.

– There are 302 units in seven buildings. Home types range from studios to four bedrooms. With no price appreciation caps, the deed-restricted condominiums only require that each home be occupied by at least one full-time employee of an Eagle County business as their primary residence – that can be the homeowner or person renting that residence.

– Ongoing in one continuous phase of construction between fall of 2024 and fall of 2026.

– Timber Ridge Village is an example of the Town of Vail once again being very bullish on community housing; this unique redevelopment has the town putting up front more than $50 million in land and infrastructure costs for the project and partnering with Triumph, the business community, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and current renters longing to become Vail homeowners to create opportunities for them to participate.

– “In this ongoing housing crisis, the Town of Vail continues to think outside the box,” says Vail Mayor Travis Coggin. “Our local businesses need homes for their employees, and with Triumph, we are offering new condominiums that are currently priced between 34% to 23% below comparable condo sales over the past two years.”

– Triumph’s Michael O’Connor, who previously partnered with the Town of Vail to develop Chamonix Vail and Residences at Main Vail, says sales to individual locals are also very strong. In addition to about 36 local businesses buying units, about 100 individual members of the local workforce are also under contract to buy homes.

– An innovative public-private partnership with Habitat Vail Valley (a deal that is unprecedented in the Rocky Mountain region in modern times) for 20 homeownership opportunities in Vail at Timber Ridge Village allows Habitat to issue zero-interest mortgages affordable to qualified buyers earning under 80 percent of the area median income.

– The first 48 homes will be ready for occupancy December of 2025.

Barry Eckhaus photo