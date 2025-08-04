TopHouse to play Wednesday’s free AvonLIVE! concert

The Town of Avon on Monday issued the following press release on TopHouse playing Wednesday’s AvonLIVE! free concert:

Get ready for another unforgettable night of music as AvonLIVE! free concert series continues at Harry A. Nottingham Park. Join us on Wednesday, August 6 at the Avon Pavilion – gates open at 5:30 p.m. followed by live music beginning at 6:00 p.m. This week, AvonLIVE! proudly presents TopHouse.

“A lot of people ask us what genre we are. The truth is, we don’t know. Check out some of the music and let us know what you think. In reality, if you really want to get to know about TopHouse, ya’ll should shoot us a message and say hi, come to a show, or listen to some music. Why not all three? Fast-paced, high-energy foot stompers. Ballads that’ll make you cry. It’s kind of like a rock band married old-fashioned bluegrass and had a little baby and named it TopHouse,” said the band.

Enjoy live music starting at 6:00 p.m. as Moonstone Quill takes the stage.

What: AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park

Where: Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park

Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park When: Wednesday, August 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 6 at 5:30 p.m. Live Music: Begins at 6:00 p.m.

Please join us for more free live music every Sunday at SunsetLIVE! beginning at 6:00 p.m. on The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion.

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, and Vail Daily.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free on-street parking is available after 5:00 p.m. and at FirstBank in Avon.

Well-behaved, leashed pets allowed in pet friendly area | No outside alcoholic beverages | Walk, Ride, or Use Public Transit | No Smoking | Drones & UAVS prohibited

More information: For more information, please visit DiscoverAvon.org or contact Senior Special Events Coordinator Chelsea Van Winkle at cvanwinkle@avon.org or (970) 748-4072.