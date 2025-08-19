Supporting our brain injured community: Heads Up for Hope hosts Sept. 18 event

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Heads Up for Hope, Eagle County’s only traumatic brain injury (TBI) support group, recently issued the following press release on next month’s Kevin Pearce fundraising event:
Living in the Vail Valley offers incredible access to outdoor adventure—but it also increases the risk of traumatic brain injuries. According to the National Institutes of Health:
TBI symptoms—ranging from mood changes to memory loss—can take time to surface. Without support, those affected often struggle in silence. That’s why awareness, education, and community are essential for healing.
And this is why Heads Up for Hope, Eagle County’s only traumatic brain injury (TBI) support group, will host a special fundraising event on Thursday, September 18, 2025, featuring keynote speaker Kevin Pearce, former professional snowboarder, TBI survivor, and co-founder of the LoveYourBrain Foundation.
Pearce will share his powerful story of resilience following a life-changing snowboarding accident that ended his Olympic aspirations and forever altered his path. His story highlights the often invisible and long-term impact of concussions and TBI—known as the “silent injury”—and the critical role that community support plays in recovery.
Kevin Pearce Event Details:
WHO:
Heads Up for Hope featuring Kevin Pearce, former pro snowboarder, and TBI survivor
WHAT:
An Evening of Inspiration with Kevin Pearce
Dinner, presentation, and fundraiser to support local TBI survivors
WHEN:
Thursday, September 18, 2025
5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Vail Golf Course & Nordic Clubhouse
1775 Sunburst Drive, Vail, CO 81657
TICKETS:
Purchase or donate at: www.headsupforhope.org
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
ABOUT HEADS UP FOR HOPE:
Heads Up for Hope is Eagle County’s only support group dedicated to individuals and families affected by traumatic brain injury. Founded by local residents Elizabeth Sullivan, Leslie Davis, Steve Lucido, and Diane Smooke, who all serve on the Board of Directors, along with Dr. Judy Caligiuri, the organization provides:
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS:
Brain injury support group meetings for victims and their caregivers are free and open to the public and held the first and third Tuesday of every month, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus, Room 116. People can also join online at:https://meet.google.com/djm-zysf-wks.