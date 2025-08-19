Supporting our brain injured community: Heads Up for Hope hosts Sept. 18 event

Heads Up for Hope, Eagle County’s only traumatic brain injury (TBI) support group, recently issued the following press release on next month’s Kevin Pearce fundraising event:

Living in the Vail Valley offers incredible access to outdoor adventure—but it also increases the risk of traumatic brain injuries. According to the National Institutes of Health:

20% of ski-related accidents involve head injuries

Nearly 7% of mountain bikers will experience a TBI

More than one-third of mountain bikers may not recognize when they’ve had a concussion

TBI symptoms—ranging from mood changes to memory loss—can take time to surface. Without support, those affected often struggle in silence. That’s why awareness, education, and community are essential for healing.

And this is why Heads Up for Hope, Eagle County’s only traumatic brain injury (TBI) support group, will host a special fundraising event on Thursday, September 18, 2025, featuring keynote speaker Kevin Pearce, former professional snowboarder, TBI survivor, and co-founder of the LoveYourBrain Foundation.

Pearce will share his powerful story of resilience following a life-changing snowboarding accident that ended his Olympic aspirations and forever altered his path. His story highlights the often invisible and long-term impact of concussions and TBI—known as the “silent injury”—and the critical role that community support plays in recovery.

Kevin Pearce Event Details:

WHO:

Heads Up for Hope featuring Kevin Pearce, former pro snowboarder, and TBI survivor

WHAT:

An Evening of Inspiration with Kevin Pearce

Dinner, presentation, and fundraiser to support local TBI survivors

WHEN:

Thursday, September 18, 2025

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Vail Golf Course & Nordic Clubhouse

1775 Sunburst Drive, Vail, CO 81657

TICKETS:

$225 per person

$2,000 per sponsored table (6 people)

Additional sponsorship opportunities available

Ticket deadline: September 4, 2025

Purchase or donate at: www.headsupforhope.org

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Cocktail reception with two drink tickets (beer/wine/soft drinks)

Plated dinner

Keynote presentation by Kevin Pearce

Silent auction (40+ items)

Live music

ABOUT HEADS UP FOR HOPE:

Heads Up for Hope is Eagle County’s only support group dedicated to individuals and families affected by traumatic brain injury. Founded by local residents Elizabeth Sullivan, Leslie Davis, Steve Lucido, and Diane Smooke, who all serve on the Board of Directors, along with Dr. Judy Caligiuri, the organization provides:

Bi-monthly support groups

Educational tools and resources

Community events and advocacy

Hope and guidance for navigating life after brain injury

Learn more or get involved at www.headsupforhope.org

SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS:

Brain injury support group meetings for victims and their caregivers are free and open to the public and held the first and third Tuesday of every month, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus, Room 116. People can also join online at:https://meet.google.com/djm-zysf-wks.