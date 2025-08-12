Stoke & Rye hosting Viva Abejas ‘long live bees’ dinner Aug. 21

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Viva Agejas dining experience:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host a Viva Abejas dining experience on Thursday, Aug. 21st led by Executive Chef Richard Sandoval.

Viva Abejas – which means “long live bees” – is Chef Sandoval’s initiative to educate on the importance of bees to our greater food system and ecosystem. Chef Sandoval has published a book titled Viva Abejas, which is a study into sustainability and the food cycle for early readers and bee enthusiasts alike. All proceeds from the book sales go to the World Bee Project.

The Stoke & Rye Viva Abejas dinner will start at 6 p.m. with a Welcome Cocktail of a Honey Lavender Margarita.

Designed to highlight ingredients that depend on pollination, the evening’s vibrant, seasonal menu will include a Charred Avocado Salad, Coconut Tuna Ceviche, Duck Confit Tacos and Braised Short Rib. For dessert, enjoy a Honey Cheesecake featuring Colorado honeycomb, blood orange, macerated berries with Alma Finca liqueur.

The evening is priced at $135 per person. To make a reservation or view the full Viva Abejas menu, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/happenings.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.