Searchers find personal items of hiker missing on Holy Cross for 19 years

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday issued the following press release on searchers finding personal items of a hiker missing for 19 years on Mount of the Holy Cross:

Eagle County, Colo – Almost nineteen years ago, Michelle Vanek embarked on a hike up Mount of the Holy Cross and vanished without a trace. Today, we are filled with hope as a recent discovery in the area may finally bring her family, friends, and the entire community the closure they have long sought. Personal items were found by Vail Mountain Rescue Group on Mount of the Holy Cross. These items closely resemble those last known to have been with Michelle.

Michelle Vanek’s disappearance on September 24, 2005, sparked a large-scale search effort. The initial search spanned eight days, rallying an extraordinary team of volunteers from Vail Mountain Rescue Group and other agencies. These highly skilled, dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly, driven by their unwavering commitment to finding Michelle. Despite the exhaustive initial efforts, Michelle was not found. Yet Vail Mountain Rescue Group, alongside countless others, never gave up. Over the past 19 years, there have been numerous formal and informal searches. In the last couple of years alone, there have been seven different search efforts, particularly after the discovery of a boot forensically confirmed to be hers. These volunteers have shown an unshakeable determination, pouring their hearts into each mission. Through it all, we’ve never stopped searching for Michelle. Her memory has been a beacon of hope and determination, inspiring every person involved in the effort to bring her home.

Finding these personal items is an emotional moment for all of us. For 19 years, Michelle’s family, friends, and this community have held on to hope. Sheriff James Van Beek has a search grid map from that very search hanging on his office wall, placed there by his predecessor as a constant reminder of a case unresolved and a family left incomplete. It has remained there as a symbol of our unwavering commitment to never stop searching for Michelle.

This discovery marks a milestone in the long search for Michelle. While we await forensic confirmation, we are working closely with our partners and other experts to ensure the investigation is thorough and respectful of the emotional weight carried by Michelle’s family and community.

Due to the sensitive nature of the discovery and out of respect for ongoing search efforts, we are not releasing the exact location of the remains at this time. Preserving the area for future searches and respecting Michelle’s memory is our utmost priority. We kindly ask the public and media to respect this decision and allow the investigation to continue unhindered.

As the investigation continues, we ask for compassion, patience, and privacy for the family as they navigate this next chapter. Our hearts are with Michelle’s loved ones, and we hope this moment brings them some light. This isn’t just the discovery of remains—this is a potential step toward healing and closure for a family that has waited almost 19 years.