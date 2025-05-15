Roundup River Ranch expands partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado

Roundup River Ranch recently issued the following press release on extending and expanding its 20-year partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado:

Roundup River Ranch, a Colorado nonprofit that provides free, medically-supported camp programs for children with life-altering diagnoses, is excited to announce an extension of its nearly 20 year partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado). Beginning this summer, Roundup River Ranch will assume leadership of the following camps: Camp Zenith (brain injury), Camp Possible (cerebral palsy) and Cleft Camp (cleft lip and palate).

“Providing opportunities for kids with complex medical diagnoses to spend time together and enjoy the camp experience in a safe and fun way is at the heart of Children’s Colorado’s mission,” said Christy Dobson, vice president of board and community relations at Children’s Colorado. “We are thrilled to partner more closely with an accredited camp organization like Roundup River Ranch to continue offering these amazing experiences, along with our ongoing opportunities through the year with Seacrest Studios visits, Tween Zone activities and pop-up camps.”

This partnership will expand volunteer opportunities for hospital nurses and providers and invite key hospital staff to join Roundup River Ranch’s Medical Advisory Committee, enhancing medical oversight and creating new pathways to recruit campers and volunteers..

“We believe every child deserves the chance to experience the joy, healing, and connection that camp brings. Our partnership with Children’s Colorado allows us to make that a reality for many more children and families,” said Sarah Johnson, CEO and president of Roundup River Ranch. “We are excited about not only increasing camp opportunities, but fostering greater collaboration with the medical professionals and volunteers who play such a vital role in the health and well-being of the children we serve.”

Each diagnosis-specific camp session brings together campers with shared medical experiences, creating an environment where confidence grows and friendships form quickly. At Roundup River Ranch, children are free to participate in a wide range of activities, including boating, archery, arts and crafts, stage night and classic camp traditions like roasting s’mores. This medically-supported setting allows kids to safely challenge themselves, build independence and experience the simple joy of being a kid.

To learn more about Roundup River Ranch, including camp programs, schedule, eligible diagnoses and how to apply to attend or volunteer, visit roundupriverranch.org.