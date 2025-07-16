Roundup River Ranch celebrates 15 years of A Grateful Harvest fundraiser for children with life-altering diagnoses

Roundup River Ranch recently issued the following press release on its A Grateful Harvest event on Aug. 9:

Roundup River Ranch, a nonprofit providing free, medically-supported camp programs for children with life-altering diagnoses, announces details for its 15th annual A Grateful Harvest, held on Saturday, Aug. 9, at its campsite. This event is the second in A Grateful Week, following The Bullseye Roundup on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Proceeds from both events, and an online auction running Aug. 1–10 as part of A Grateful Week, support year-round programming for children with life-altering diagnoses and their families.

“As we celebrate its 15th anniversary, A Grateful Harvest remains our longest-running fundraiser and a powerful reminder of why our mission matters,” said Sarah Johnson, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “It brings our community together year after year in support of the life-changing impact of camp and the joy it inspires. It’s more than a dinner, it’s a celebration of courage, connection, and community.”

The evening will feature a cocktail hour with a community wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a thoughtfully curated four-course dinner prepared by Vail Valley’s most celebrated chefs: Tony Mazza of Minturn Saloon, Village Bagel and Chef on the Fly; Paul Anders of Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard; Brian Ackerman of Splendido; and Chris Schmidt of Craftsman, il Mago, and Bird Craft. These distinguished chefs generously volunteer their time and talents to create an unforgettable culinary experience in support of Roundup River Ranch’s mission.

Guests will enjoy camper stories and performances, an exciting live auction and the signature Camper Call paddle raise. This year, Donna Martin, longtime board member and former event co-chair, will receive the 2025 Paul Newman Legacy Award in recognition of her dedication, generosity and deep impact on the camp’s mission.

“Since discovering Roundup River Ranch in 2012, I’ve been deeply moved by the joy, hope and resilience that camp brings to children facing health challenges,” said Donna Martin. “It has been a privilege to support this mission and witness firsthand the life-changing impact it has on campers and their families.”

A Grateful Harvest was made possible by presenting sponsors, Donna and Pat Martin and Bernie and Suzanne Scharf. Additional sponsors include Alpine Bank, Georgia and Don Gogel, Peak 1 Express, Kathy Cole and Carole Watters, Rebeca and Dan Hanrahan, David Cohen, MD, Debbie and Jim Schultz, Maureen Golinvaux, CordilleraCares, Carla and Bob Thomas and Drs. Lia Gore and Frank Haluska, Catherine Bennett and Fred Frailey, Donna Lang Arenschield, Elaine and Jared Schoch, Jenifer Valentine, John Forester, Kathie and Bob Shafer, Kathy and John Fenley, Kristy and Bill Woolfolk, Margo and Terry Boyle, Molly and Ernest Braxton and Val Ropes and Chupa Nelson, Nicole and Max Avery, Ruth B. Johnson, JD and Kris Sabel, Thomas M. Woodell, First Western Trust, EpicPromise Vail Resorts and Vail Daily.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit AGratefulHarvest.com. For more information on Roundup River Ranch, visit roundupriverranch.org.