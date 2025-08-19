Red Cliff Bridge to see load weight restrictions for large commercial vehicles

The Colorado Department of Transportation recently issued the following press release on the Red Cliff Bridge:

The Colorado Department of Transportation will implement weight load restrictions on the historic Red Cliff bridge, located on US Highway 24, just outside the town of Red Cliff, starting late August 2025. These restrictions prohibit large commercial motor vehicles carrying over 34 or 37 tons, depending on classification and axles, from crossing the bridge. These restrictions are communicated to operators through CDOT’s freight office, and will be indicated by signage on approaches.

Originally constructed in 1940, the Red Cliff bridge is a registered National Historic Landmark and one of the oldest and most unique assets of the Colorado Department of Transportation. In 2004, the iconic bridge underwent a rehabilitation project that included replacing the bridge deck, repainting much of the steel, and widening the deck while preserving its historic aesthetic.



In 2020, CDOT bridge and structure experts began preemptive measures surveying the Red Cliff bridge to detect potential thinning of steel due to corrosion over time. CDOT performs regular inspections on all bridges across the state to ensure safety. The Red Cliff bridge has been on, and continues to maintain, a two-year inspection cycle.



Results from the 2020 inspection revealed that certain steel elements on Red Cliff bridge were beginning to thin, prompting a more detailed analysis, which began in 2022. The thinning steel, combined with the age of the structure, has led to the proactive implementation of new load restrictions for large commercial motor vehicles carrying atypically heavy loads crossing the bridge.



There are no safety concerns for passenger vehicles or commercial trucks carrying typical loads. These prudent load restrictions are intended to extend the bridge’s lifespan while CDOT plans for a rehabilitation project with the goal of removing the load restriction in the future. The reduced load limit is expected to affect only a small number of larger trucks crossing the US 24 bridge. Depending on the starting and destination, commercial motor vehicles carrying atypically heavy loads will be rerouted to alternate routes on US 24, CO 91, and I-70.



CDOT’s Bridge and Structure Team is responsible for inspecting and evaluating highway structures, including bridges, culverts, tunnels, and other roadway features. The team also identifies and inspects critical repairs, ensuring compliance with federal standards, such as the National Bridge Inspection Standards and National Tunnel Inspection Standards.