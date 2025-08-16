‘Record level fire indices’ prompt Polis to declare Colorado wildfire emergency

Gov. Jared Polis visited the Incident Command Post for the Turner Gulch Fire in Mesa County on Thursday (Polis office photo).

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday issued a broad emergency declaration covering multiple wildfires currently burning on the Western Slope and the risk of new fires as dangerous weather conditions persist in the coming weeks.

More than 2,000 local, state and federal personnel are currently battling nine large fires in Colorado, including the Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County, which as of Friday ranked as the fifth-largest fire in state history at an estimated size of 133,602 acres. Polis said in a press release that Thursday’s executive order declaring an emergency would “bolster our ability to jump on fires early” as elevated fire risk continues.

“Continuing throughout July and into August, and as part of the same prolonged weather pattern, parts of Colorado have experienced continued high temperatures, high winds, severe to extreme drought conditions, and near record level fire indices,” the order says. “Elevated fire weather and fire risk is forecast for the coming weeks.”

Drought conditions classified as “severe” or “extreme” have extended across the majority of the Western Slope for much of the summer, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As of this week, a large area covering most of Garfield and Rio Blanco counties is now considered to be in “exceptional” drought, the monitor’s most severe classification.

Polis’ order authorizes the Colorado National Guard to assist in fire suppression efforts when requested by the state Department of Public Safety. It also directs additional state funds to replenish the Wildfire Emergency Response Fund, which reimburses local agencies for early firefighting efforts and has been nearly depleted by the active 2025 fire season.

“The state benefits from early engagement of fires with resources and operational support immediately following detection of new fire starts when possible and appropriate,” says Polis’ order. “Early attack on fires can keep those fires from becoming costlier and more dangerous events.”

Separately on Thursday, Polis visited Mesa County, where the Turner Gulch Fire has burned an estimated 31,695 acres since it was started by lightning on July 10. The governor met with firefighters at the fire’s incident command post in Grand Junction. More than 600 personnel are assigned to the fire which is estimated at 75% containment.

“Colorado is no stranger to devastating wildfires, but our experienced and dedicated emergency management staff always step up to protect Coloradans and our communities,” Polis said. “Today I was briefed on the response and containment efforts of the Turner Gulch Fire and I thanked the command center staff, emergency response staff, and firefighters on the ground running towards flames to protect us and our communities. I expressed the state’s profound gratitude for their bravery.”

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.