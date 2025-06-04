Public lands rally set for just outside of Buena Vista as threats to sell grow

The Friends of Browns Canyon recently issued the following press release on a rally this Saturday, June 7, near Buena Vista to show support for threatened national monuments, parks and other public lands in Colorado and nationwide:

On Saturday, June 7 – exactly a month after Congress tried to put thousands of acres of public land up for auction – communities across the country will unite to show support for national monuments, national parks and public lands. Advocates will gather at beloved trailheads, rivers, parks and other public lands to let the Trump administration know these beloved places are not for sale.

The rallies, both in-person and online, will focus on states with national monuments in the Trump administration’s crosshairs, one day ahead of the 119th anniversary of the Antiquities Act (June 8, 1906).

Stargazing Rally for Browns Canyon National Monument, Buena Vista

When: Saturday, June, 7 at 8PM

Where: Ruby Mountain parking area, Browns Canyon Wilderness Study Area trailhead

Who: Hosted by Friends of Browns Canyon

Details: Click here for more information. RSVP required.

Earlier this year, The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration has a short list of six national monuments they’re considering slashing: Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon (AZ), Ironwood Forest (AZ), Chuckwalla (CA), Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks (NM), Bears Ears (UT) and Grand Staircase-Escalante (UT). President Trump has already signed a proclamation opening up the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument to commercial fishing.

Public land and water advocates have a narrow window to push back and protect these and other places. In 2017, Trump led thelargest rollback of public land protections in history, slashing Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase Escalante national monuments by 85 and 47 percent, respectively. In response, nearly 3 million Americans rose up in protest. Join the loud community of national park and public land defenders across the country on June 7. Let the Trump administration know these places are for the people – not billionaires or corporate polluters.