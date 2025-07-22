Public invited to help create an Aging Well Roadmap for Eagle County

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on aging well:

Eagle County is creating an Aging Well Roadmap, a 5-year plan that will guide programs, services, and policies supporting older adults from 2026 to 2029. Community members are invited to attend one of two community conversations, to be held in the Eagle River Valley and the Roaring Fork Valley.



“People over the age of 60 currently make up almost 20 percent of Eagle County’s population,” said Carly Rietmann, Eagle County Public Health’s Healthy Aging Manager. “That number is only expected to grow. The county, along with local partners, wants to provide programs and services that support and empower older adults, and we need the public to share their ideas and suggestions with us.”



Event Details

Eagle River Valley

Colorado Mountain College – Vail Valley

150 Miller Ranch Rd, Edwards,

CO 81632

July 29 | 5:00 – 7:00 PM



Roaring Fork Valley

El Jebel Community Center

20 Eagle County Dr, El Jebel, CO 81623

August 7 | 4:30 – 6:30 PM

In partnership with Pitkin County Senior Services.



Refreshments will be provided. Spanish-language translation will be available. Please register here: https://shorturl.at/fppnp. Direct questions to info@aging-dynamics.com.