Public encouraged to provide input to county’s strategic planning effort

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on its survey to gather community insights to assist the Board of County Commissioners’ (BoCC) strategic planning efforts:

Eagle County is conducting a community-wide survey to gather insights that will directly inform the Board of County Commissioners’ (BoCC) strategic planning efforts. The public is encouraged to provide input to the county on this effort.



WR Communications, Inc. and Triton Polling & Research will conduct a comprehensive poll to understand community goals and priorities. The survey will be statistically based, reaching residents aged 18 and older across the county and reflecting key demographics such as age, gender, economic level, and community.



English and Spanish versions will be available. These online surveys will provide more opportunities for community members to participate and can be accessed through county outreach, social media, and community partners. The data collected from these online surveys will be combined with the statistical survey data to enhance the overall analysis and recommendations.



The survey’s findings will be shared with the BoCC during their public meeting on Tuesday, June 17.