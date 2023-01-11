Providing equitable access in the Vail Valley

Through investment in innovative programs, Vail Resorts is prioritizing equitable access to increase inclusivity at all its locations. As well as improving access to those with physical disabilities, the company has enabled thousands of young people to partake in sports that might normally be out of their reach such as riding and skiing. For skiers with disabilities, adaptive training and equipment that is tailored to every individual’s particular needs is also available on the slopes in Vail. While specific programs like this are important in increasing access to winter sports, improvements to local infrastructure, including free transport facilities and greater wheelchair access at lodges and hotels in the town also allow both residents and tourists to fully enjoy all that the area has to offer.

Easing Travel Around the Town

Although disability-friendly towns need more than good infrastructure, factors such as a good walkability score can indicate greater accessibility for people of all abilities. A town’s Walk Score measures how much travel can be undertaken on foot without being car-dependent. While Vail’s Walk Score of 48 out of a 100 is average for US towns and cities, its good public transport systems, chairlifts and gondolas that connect the slopes to the town, and extensive bike trails, mean that residents and visitors can travel around the town and resort easily and gain access to all they have to offer without having to rely on a car. It is also possible to reach the mountain regions by taking advantage of major transit providers on the I-70 mountain corridor and then making use of free travel options in individual mountain resorts.

Increasing Accessibility on the Slopes

By focusing on greater inclusivity, ski slopes can become more accessible, and a full range of winter sports more user-friendly for residents and visitors of all abilities and backgrounds. For several years, Vail Resorts has worked with a number of non-profit organizations to support local young people and, during the most recent winter season, the Epic for Everyone access program gave over 8,000 children the opportunity to take part in winter sports in Vail and at other sites. For both children and adults with disabilities, adaptive training in skiing and snowboarding is provided in Vail through an acclaimed program which ensures lessons and equipment are tailored to each individual’s requirements. To further increase the accessibility of this training, anyone who requires financial assistance can apply for a scholarship Access Unbound, a non profit organization that works closely with the training program. All these programs help to remove barriers and make skiing a more inclusive sport to be enjoyed by everyone.

Offering greater accessibility and inclusivity to residents and visitors is important in order for a town to flourish. In Vail, a range of free and accessible modes of transport allow easy travel around the town and to the slopes, while special programs provide opportunities for young people and individuals with disabilities to discover and safely partake in skiing and other sporting activities.