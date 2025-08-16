Overlot grading at Village at Avon begins Aug. 18

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on site preparation for future development at the Village at Avon:

The Traer Creek Metropolitan District will begin overlot grading activities at the Village at Avon beginning Monday, August 18 as part of the initial phase of site preparation for future development.

This large-scale earthmoving operation will lay the groundwork for subsequent phases and facilitate the installation of infrastructure, including roadways, utility systems, and future vertical construction. Phase 1 of the project involves recontouring the project site and constructing a temporary access road. Completion of this phase is anticipated by November 2025.

Motorists and residents should be advised that traffic impacts, including detours and temporary traffic control measures, will be in effect during the duration of the project. The public is encouraged to plan accordingly and to exercise caution when traveling in the area.

For additional information, please contact the Avon Engineering Department at (970) 748-4080.