New Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge debuts at 2025 GoPro Mountain Games

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the Purina Pro Plan Dog Town experience at the upcoming 2025 GoPro Mountain Games:

The furriest fan favorites are back at the 2025 GoPro Mountain Games, as Purina Pro Plan Dog Town unleashes four days of tail-wagging fun from June 5-8. From high-flying feats to muddy paws and wagging tails, Dog Town is where canine athletes, rescue pups, and dog lovers come together for non-stop excitement!

NEW for 2025: Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Experience

For the first time ever, the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Experience comes to the Mountain Games! These incredible pups will showcase jaw-dropping agility, lightning-fast speed, and mind-blowing tricks throughout the weekend. Don’t miss these awe-inspiring displays from some of the nation’s most talented four-legged performers.

Whether you’re looking to cheer on elite canine competitors or meet your future furry best friend, Purina Pro Plan Dog Town is the place to be.

Other tail-wagging highlights include:

Pro Plan DockDogs Events

Watch some of the world’s most athletic dogs soar, splash, and sprint in thrilling competitions all weekend long, including the Pro Plan Extreme Vertical , Outdoor Big Air , Speed Retrieve , and Dueling Dogs events. These competitions promise non-stop energy, spectacular jumps, and water-soaked fun.

Try DockDogs

Thursday, June 5 at 5:30 PM & Friday, June 6 at 5:00 PM

Think your pup has what it takes? Bring them to the dock and let them try it in a no-pressure, all-fun environment. First-timers welcome — just bring a towel and a sense of adventure! Registration is required .

BFGoodrich Rocky Dog Fun Run

Thursday, June 5 at 6:00 PM

Hit the scenic trails of Vail Mountain with your four-legged sidekick for the BFGoodrich Rocky Dog Fun Run 5K . Whether you’re in it to win it or just for the fresh air and good company, it’s a doggone good time.

Yappy Hour

Friday, June 6, Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 at 3:30 PM

Mingle with adorable adoptable dogs while enjoying free Pacifico beer and hot dogs (first 100 guests), giveaways, and good vibes.

Dog Adoption Party with Rowdy + Friends

Thursday, June 5 at 4:30 PM

Don’t miss this special adoption event hosted by the legendary Rowdy Dachshund at the CoLab Stage in Solaris Plaza. Come for the dogs, stay for the joy.

Dog Adoptions

June 5-8

Meet adoptable dogs from Eagle County Animal Services during event hours and give a deserving pup their forever home. Adopting means more adventures, more love, and more happy tails. Plus, Purina Pro Plan will supply six months of dog food for anyone who adopts a dog at the event!

Purina Pro Plan Giveaways

June 5-8

Visitors who stop by the Purina Pro Plan booth in either Pro Plan Dog Town or BFGoodrich Gear Town during event hours will receive a complimentary bag of pet food (dog or cat) delivered to their door, plus exciting giveaways and samples while supplies last.