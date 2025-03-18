New Hampton School honors Pete Seibert with award for Outstanding Achievement & Impact

The New Hampton School Alumni Association recently issued the following press release announcing that Vail founder Pete Seibert (Class of 1943) has been selected posthumously as a recipient of the John Kelley Simpson Award for Outstanding Achievement & Impact:

Pete Seibert

New Hampton, NH – The New Hampton School Alumni Association is proud to announce that Peter Werner Seibert (August 7, 1924 – July 15, 2002), a distinguished member of the New Hampton School Class of 1943, has been selected posthumously as a recipient of the John Kelley Simpson Award for Outstanding Achievement & Impact. This prestigious award recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions in their fields and left a lasting impact on their communities.

Peter Werner Seibert was a visionary leader and a pioneer in the world of outdoor recreation and environmental advocacy. Best known for his instrumental role in the founding of Vail Ski Resort, Seibert’s passion for skiing and the mountains shaped his career and influenced the development of one of the most iconic ski destinations in the world. A World War II veteran and member of the famed 10th Mountain Division, Seibert’s experiences in the mountains of Italy inspired his lifelong dedication to skiing and outdoor sports. His legacy endures through his contributions to the ski industry and his impact on winter sports culture worldwide.

“Peter Seibert embodied the spirit of perseverance, leadership, and innovation that we celebrate at New Hampton School,” said Jennifer Shackett Berry ’83, President of the New Hampton School Alumni Association. “His remarkable achievements continue to inspire generations, and we are honored to recognize his legacy with this award.”

Founded in 1821, New Hampton School is a private, coeducational boarding and day school in New Hampton, New Hampshire, committed to fostering academic excellence, leadership, and global citizenship. With a rich tradition of preparing students for success in higher education and beyond, the School values character, intellectual curiosity, and community as core pillars of its educational experience.

