Minturn Mini Youth Mountain Bike Race set for Wednesday, May 21

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming youth mountain bike race series:

Youth bikers, it’s your time to ride and shine! Join us for the Vail Recreation District’s Minturn Mini race on Wed, May 21 in the Town of Minturn. This kids-only race is open to ages five to 17. The Minturn Mini kicks off the 2025 Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series. Sign up now at www.register.vailrec.com to ensure you’re ready for race day!

The race will take place on the Minturn Mini Mile circuit, with racers cycling clockwise. The distances vary from one to six miles, depending on the category. All categories will start and finish on Cemetery Road in front of the cemetery. The beginner loop, for younger categories, follows the traditional Mini Mile course and is exactly one mile.

The regular loop, designed for the older categories, covers the Mini Mile course with an additional stretch through the Minturn Bike Park. This loop is 1.4 miles long.

After the race, stay for the awards, raffles and prizes at the finish line!

All racers are encouraged to preregister, but day-of registration is available. On-site bib pickup starts at 3:45 p.m., with races beginning at 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. depending on the racer category.

Parking will be available at the Little Beach Amphitheater in the Town of Minturn as directed by the event staff.

The presenting sponsors of the Minturn Mini are Yeti’s Grind and the Town of Minturn.

Individual races for youth are $15 preregistered and $21 day-of registration; the series cost for youth is $92. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. one day prior to each race day.

Please note that the VRD is transitioning to a new registration system, located at www.register.vailrec.com. You will need to create a new account in the new system, but it should be quick and easy to do so. If you have any questions about registration, please contact sports@vailrec.com.

All youth riders are welcome and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in this race!

The 2025 Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series will continue on May 28, when all-ages racing kicks off with the Eagle Ranch Classic in Eagle. We then head to Vail for the Davos Dash on June 18, followed by the adults-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro on June 25. The race on July 9 takes us to Edwards for the Berry Creek Bash, followed by the Beaver Creek Blast on July 23. On Aug. 13, we head towards Red Cliff for the Camp Hale HUP. The race series wraps up on Aug. 27 with the Vail Grind on Vail Mountain!

For questions, contact the VRD Sports Department at sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280. Visit www.vailrec.com for details on races and all other VRD programs.

The VRD’s 2025 Mountain Bike Race Series is yours thanks to title sponsor Bloch Ongert LLC. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors Vail Daily, Town of Minturn, Beaver Creek, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, Jaunt Media Collective, Gravity Haus/Dryland Fitness, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, FirstBank, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Haymeadow and Vail Coffee.