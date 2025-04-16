Local ‘Hands Off’ opposition to Trump set for this Saturday in Edwards

Saturday, April 19, will mark another day of local protests against the overreach of the Trump administration on everything from immigration to tariffs to public lands and health care – draconian cutbacks and policies that are causing increasing levels of pain, distress and upheaval globally.

Community members from across Eagle County are again joining the “Hands Off” National Day of Action to “rise up against unconstitutional power grabs tearing our country and families apart,” according to organizers of the local “Hands Off” protest in the Edwards roundabout from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 19.

Participants are urged to bring signs, stay off sidewalks and not enter the grassy area in the middle of the traffic circle. Nearly 500 people showed up for peaceful protests on Saturday, April 5.

This Saturday’s protests in Edwards will take place of the recurring Saturday demonstration on Cooley Mesa Road near the Eagle County Regional Airport and local Tesla dealership. Those protests take place from noon to 1 every Saturday.

The Gypsum protests are organized in part by Neighbors for Change, “a politically agnostic, local grassroots solidarity organization working towards a continual, coordinated effort to preserve democracy through civil assistance and civil resistance.” They will be on hand in Edwards on Saturday.

The local protests are driven by the message of “peace, love, and voting rights for all.”