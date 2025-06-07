Law enforcement agencies seeking applicants for Latino Police Academy

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its 13th annual Latino Police Academy:
The Avon Police Department will be hosting its 13th annual Latino Police Academy, with the goal of educating and informing citizens about the roles and capabilities of the Avon Police Department, Vail Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and Eagle Police Department.
The Academy will take place every Monday, starting July 7th through August 25th. Classes will be held from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Join us for an inside look at what it’s like to work as a police officer in Eagle County.
The academy will consist of a total of eight classes, all taught in Spanish.
The following topics will be presented:
The Avon Latino Police Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students, all subject to a background check. Due to the subject matter, we require participants to be at least eighteen years of age, have no felony convictions, and have no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions. Participants must also be willing to complete a waiver of liability. Fill out an application today at the Avon Police Department or online at http://avon.org/2043/Latino-Citizens-Academy. You can also email your registration form to Detective Alan Hernandez at ahernandez@avon.org.
For more information in Spanish, please contact APD Community Outreach Coordinator Brenda Torres at btorres@avon.org or call 970-748-4022.