Kids Adventure Games return next month

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the return next month of the Kid’s Adventure Games:

It’s not summer without the Kids Adventure Games! Enjoy a long weekend filled with family fun, including two special events brought to you by the Vail Recreation District.

Kick off the weekend on Thursday, Aug. 7 at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village with the 2025 Kids Balance Bike Race! Easily the cutest event of the year, riders aged five and under will ride through tricky, silly obstacles. It’s the perfect race to introduce your youngest competitors to the Kids Adventure Games!

Open to ages two to five, the cost is $10 per child. Participants will be divided by age and will compete in small groups to vie for the championship. There are 16 children in each age group, and only the top two finishers in each heat will move on. Participants must compete on a balance bike (no pedal bikes, please) and helmets are required for all racers! Racers will receive an official commemorative race plate.

Bib pickup and course pre-riding will begin at 9 a.m. and the races kick off at 9:30 a.m. Bib pickup will be at Christy Sports in Vail Village. Balance bike riders can have their photo taken in the Paparazzi Zone. Preregistration is strongly encouraged, as space is limited to 50 participants. Online registration will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. If space allows, on-site registration will take place on Aug. 7 starting at 9 a.m. at Christy Sports in Vail Village. Visit register.vailrec.com to sign up.

Race Schedule – Aug. 7

9 a.m. Registration and bib pickup at Christy Sports in Vail Village; course opens for pre-riding

9:30 a.m. 2-year-old race

10 a.m. 3-year-old race

10:45 a.m. 4 & 5-year-old race

Cost

$10 per child

Brought to you with support from Strider, REI Co-op, Christy Sports, Kid Sport & Discover Vail.

2025 Family Mud Run

Are you ready to embrace your inner piggy and get MUDDY? The 2025 Family Mud Run will start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village. Families and individuals of all ages and ability levels are encouraged to tackle the one-mile, mud-filled race course. Muddy smiles, belly laughs, family bonding and fun fitness are guaranteed!

At the end of the course, the Vail Fire Department will be available to assist participants with rinsing off. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and the most spirited team, so make sure to come dressed in your coolest and funkiest gear and be ready to get muddy! Visit register.vailrec.com to sign up.

Cost

Family of four: $70 preregistered | $95 day of

Individual child (14 & under): $15 preregistered | $22 day of

Individual adult: $26 preregistered | $33 day of

Registration for the 2025 Family Mud Run is available online at register.vailrec.com. On-site registration and preregistered mud run bib pickup will be available at Mountain Plazaduring the Kids Adventure Games.

The 2025 Balance Bike Race and Family Mud Run is made possible by Kids Adventure Games, Strider, SteamMaster, REI Co-op, Christy Sports, Kid Sport & Discover Vail! and the Vail Recreation District.

Get Involved and Volunteer!

We can’t make this amazing event happen without you! Volunteers are one course to help ensure all of our youth athletes stay safe. It’s an absolute blast encouraging these racers as they try something new and work together through the challenging course! Sign up as a volunteer at kidsaventuregames.com.

For questions regarding volunteering, call or email Beth Pappas at bpappas@vailrec.comor 970-479-2279.