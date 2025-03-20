Jenna Jacobs recognized as recipient of Vail Health Elevate Award

Vail Health on Thursday issued the following press release on Jenna Jacobs being named the 11th recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award:

Jenna Jacobs, a post-op registered nurse at Vail Health, has been named the 11th recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way.

Jenna Jacobs

Jacobs has worked the night shift at the Vail Valley Surgery Center Post-Anesthesia Care Unit for nine years and knew she wanted to be a nurse when she was 15 years old. Jacobs enjoys concerts, traveling and is an amazing cook. She loves dogs and is a loyal friend. She is a devoted daughter and cares for her mother who lives in Baltimore. Jacobs loves to get outdoors, and you can find her hiking our many trails nearby or paddling on her paddleboard on the lake in summer. She is an advocate for mental health and is vocal on social media to support the local community.

Jacobs was nominated by Matthew Gonzales of Salida, Colorado, for the post-surgery care she provided to his stepdaughter, Alexis, following her third surgery on her elbow.

“My stepdaughter had four surgeries in three months. She required an elbow replacement, and the surgeries were all difficult and incredibly painful,” said Gonzales. “To understand the situation, it is important to understand Alexis’ mental situation. She had been through two, now three, very painful surgeries. She had been told three years ago after her original fall that she might lose her lower arm entirely.”

During her third surgery, Alexis’ incisions had not healed well enough to put in a new metal elbow. A fourth surgery would be required.

“She was distraught and crying and had no idea what the future might hold,” said Gonzales. “Enter nurse Jenna. She immediately made the situation better with her calm demeanor and cheerful smile. Alexis was able to stop crying and to feel that things might work out after all.”

“Nurse Jenna stayed up with her all night and told her stories about her brother who was, like Alexis, a huge Game of Thrones fan and her upcoming Halloween party. She told about her origins in Maryland (Alexis’s mom came from Annapolis) and injected love and hope back into Alexis’s life,” said Gonzales. “By the time morning came and it was time to pick Alexis up, she felt worlds better.”

Then a few weeks later, Alexis had her final, successful surgery.

“Nurse Jenna was again our post-operative nurse, and it was a moment fit for the ages,” said Gonzales. “Of course she remembered us, and this time we were able to celebrate. She shared pictures of her Halloween costume and made us feel important and happy. Nurse Jenna had a huge part in Alexis’s recovery, and we will be forever grateful to her.”

The Elevate Award directly aligns with Vail Health’s mission of elevating health across our mountain communities. Past Elevate Award winners include: Erin Perejda, the supportive care services manager and licensed clinical social worker at Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center, June 2022; Susan Vickerman, MD, a family medicine physician at Colorado Mountain Medical, August 2022; Meghan Gallegos, Howard Head Sports Physical Therapist, December 2022; Allie Morgan, Patient Care Unit Registered Nurse, April 2023; Christi Sewell, RN, OCN in the Patient Care Unit, June 2023; Jacey Hagen, a labor and delivery nurse in the Family Birth Center, September 2023; Joe Drew, a nurse practitioner at Vail Health Behavioral Health, December 2023; Scott McCorvey, MD, a doctor in the Vail Health Emergency Department doctor, March 2024; Elie Sabins, a physical therapist with Howard Head Sports Medicine, May 2024; and Maria Sullivan, a post-op registered nurse at Vail Health, Sept 2024.

Patients and family members are encouraged to nominate staff who made a meaningful difference in their health care experience. Nominees can work in any area of the Vail Health healthcare system—including admissions, laboratory, surgery centers, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Shaw Cancer Center, Colorado Mountain Medical, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and more.

