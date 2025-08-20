Informational session for potential Vail Town Council candidates set for Aug. 21

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Thursday’s informational session for potential Vail Town Council candidates:
The Town of Vail is inviting anyone considering running for town council to attend an informational session for potential candidates. The session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 at the Vail Municipal Building, located at 75 S. Frontage Rd.
Facilitated by Vail Town Manager Russell Forrest, topics will include council roles and responsibilities, including an overview of the council-manager form of government; significant policy issues and upcoming projects; and a high-level overview of the town’s budget. The session will also include an opportunity for questions and answers.
There will be four open town council seats during this November’s election. Town of Vail elections are non-partisan. In accordance with the town charter, voters may select up to four candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, while the fourth highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members, and each serves a two-year term.
Eligibility requirements to run for council include being a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age, a registered Vail voter, a resident of Vail for two years immediately preceding the election and collection of a minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered Vail voters. Nominating petitions are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Vail Town Clerk’s Office in the Vail Municipal Building and are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.
For more information, contact Forrest at rforrest@vail.gov.