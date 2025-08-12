Inaugural Vail Art Studio Challenge

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Wednesday Vail Art Studio Challenge:

Enjoy art in the making by 10 Eagle County based artists at the inaugural Vail Art Studio Challenge on Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Avanti Vail mountainside patio. The artists will have three hours from 4 to 7 p.m. to create a work from start to finish. The public is encouraged to watch this high-energy live art challenge, listen to DJ Theø Krause, and dine on the patio of Avanti Vail, located at Golden Peak.

At the conclusion of the challenge guest jurors will award a $5,000 grand prize, sponsored by Town of Vail’s Art in Public Places (AIPP) patrons and renowned art collectors Vicki and Kent Logan. The winner will also have the opportunity to be the first artist to create in the new Vail Art Studio in Ford Park for two weeks this fall.

“The AIPP Board was incredibly pleased with the number of applications, quality, and breadth of work submitted by our valley’s creatives to be considered for the Vail Art Studio Challenge. The opening of the Vail Art Studio will serve as the cornerstone for Vail’s public art program with many opportunities to engage the community. It is an exciting time for the visual arts in Vail,” Molly Eppard, AIPP coordinator.

The group of ten artists were announced on Aug. 3 during the ribbon cutting for the Vail Art Studio:

Soodi Kick (Eagle)

Jenifer Hammond (Minturn)

Christopher Gruner (Vail)

Kelle Roberts (Vail)

Andrew Pranger (Edwards)

Michael Salomone (Eagle)

Amy Dose (Bond)

Pamela Olson (Edwards)

Andrew Odlin (Vail)

Mio Cirkovic (Gypsum)

Guest judges Squire Broel, Doe Browning, Pedro Campos, and Marc LeVarn will select the Grand Prize winner.

Squire Broel is a painter and sculptor from Walla Walla, Washington. His mixed media sculpture Rising from Memory, located by the entrance to the Vail Public Library, is included in the town’s permanent collection. He has exhibited both nationally and internationally and his work is included in numerous private and public collections.

Doe Browning, a 26-year resident of Vail, is the former Chair of the Town of Vail’s Art in Public Places Board. She has a BFA in ceramics and has focused on creating mixed media fashion for the past decade. Doe is an advocate for Project Funway as participant and judge for this popular annual fundraising event for Education Foundation for Eagle County.

Pedro Campos is a Principal and Landscape Architect with longtime local planning and design firm Zehren and Associates, Inc, in Avon. He serves on several local boards, including the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, the Vail Valley Partnership, the Avon Cultural and Arts Committee, and the Eagle County Regional Trails Committee.

Marc LeVarn is the president and co-owner of Vail International Gallery which is celebrating 20 years this winter. The Vail Village gallery specializes in contemporary and 20th century modern paintings and sculptures.

DJ Theø Krause will entertain guests with music throughout the event. His background in jazz and soul has influenced his artistic passion to find compelling and complicated rhythms that ultimately lead to movement. Set against the stunning backdrop of Golden Peak, Avanti Vail features five unique food stalls, two bars and the largest patio in town – making it your go-to spot for the ultimate après-ski experience in the winter and the perfect place to soak up the sun in the summer.

For those interested to see the newly opened Vail Art Studio a short walk across the Manor Vail Bridge, those doors will be open from 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. during the Challenge.

Parking for the event will be available at Avanti Vail or in the Vail Village parking structure. Questions can be directed to artinvail@vail.gov.