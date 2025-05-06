Holy Cross Energy announces candidates for 2025 election

Holy Cross Energy on Monday issued the following press release on its upcoming board election:

Local rural electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy (HCE) has announced five candidates running for two seats on the HCE Board of Directors in its upcoming election. As a cooperative, HCE’s members are also its owners and are encouraged to take an active role as members and vote. Directors represent the membership and guide HCE’s strategic objectives.

One Director seat is in the cooperative’s Southern District, the general area southeast of Carbondale along Highway 82 including El Jebel, Basalt, Snowmass, and Aspen. The second seat is in the Northern District, comprised of the general area east of Glenwood Canyon along the I-70 corridor to Vail Pass, including Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards, Avon, and Vail.

Southern District candidates include Evalyn Gates, Robert Gardner and Steven Martindale. Northern District candidates include Kimberly Schlaepfer, and Edward Fuller.

All HCE members, regardless of which district they live in, may vote for one candidate in the Southern District and one candidate in the Northern District. Members may vote by mail or online by June 3, or in person at HCE’s Annual Meeting at Buttermilk Mountain Lodge on Thursday, June 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Results will be shared during the meeting itself after 6:00 p.m.

Paper ballots will be mailed and an online link to vote will be emailed to members beginning on May 7. If more than one ballot is submitted per member-of-record, precedence will be given to the paper ballot.

A short biography and Q&A for each candidate is available online at www.holycross.com/election. Ballot and candidate materials are also available in Spanish.