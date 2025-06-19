Gondola Market + Café opening Friday at The Westin Riverfront

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon recently issued the following press release on Friday’s opening of the Gondola Market + Café:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to announce that the Gondola Market + Café will officially open on Friday, June 20th, a new thoughtfully curated grab-n-go- destination designed for life in the mountains.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Gondola Market + Café will be serving 1 free scoop of homemade ice cream to kids aged 12 and under on Sunday, June 22nd from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Elevated yet convenient, the Gondola Market + Café is situated in the heart of the Riverfront Village across from the Riverfront Express Gondola, which offers direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain during the ski season.

Start the day with a variety of delightful baked goods – including croissants, raspberry tarts and orange cinnamon rolls. Healthy breakfast options include yogurt parfaits, overnight oats with fruit and fresh acai bowls. Or indulge in something heartier like a chef-crafted breakfast burrito, a classic bagel sandwich or a breakfast panini.

Whether you’re fueling up for a day on the slopes, or winding down after an adventure, the Gondola Market + Café will serve seasonal salads and artisan sandwiches and wraps, including a Market Club made with roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb aioli and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread, or a Spinach Cobb Salad, featuring spinach, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, chives, hard-boiled egg, avocado, chopped smoked bacon and blue cheese dressing.

Complement your meal with a full spectrum of beverages, from expertly brewed Starbucks espresso and nitro cold brew to refreshing smoothies, frappes, fresh-pressed juices, and locally brewed beer and wine by the glass.

The Gondola Market + Café will be open daily from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, please visit https://riverfrontdining.com/gondola-cafe-market/.

Located on the banks of the Eagle River, The Westin Riverfront was named one of the “Top Resorts in the Mountain West” by Condé Nast Traveler in 2024 and one of the “Best Hotels in Vail” for 2025 by U.S. News & World Report.

Each of the resort’s 230 luxurious mountain-modern residences features a gourmet kitchen, a spa-inspired five-piece bathroom, a cozy gas fireplace, and Westin’s signature Heavenly® Beds. Guests can enjoy the award-winning Spa Anjali, a state-of-the-art Athletic Club with 50+ weekly classes, a year-round outdoor pool, three infinity hot tubs, and an inspired dining experience at Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval, alongside the lively Lobby Bar.

To discover more about The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.