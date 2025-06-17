Get off your couch for Couch at AvonLIVE! on Wednesday

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Couch playing AvonLIVE! on Wednesday at Harry A. Nottingham Park:

Voted Best Music Series, AvonLIVE! at the Avon Pavilion, in Harry A. Nottingham Park, delivers lively, groovy, danceable music every Wednesday throughout the summer. The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m., leading up to the headline act at 7:30 p.m. This Wednesday, AvonLIVE! proudly presents Couch.

Couch is kicking it old school with a delightful, modern twist… They are single – or seven-handedly – breathing new life into the pop scene.” – Sheesh Media. Boston-based band Couch injects each project with their signature flavor: expressive horns, warm vocals, and bubbling synths—crafting an oasis of joy for musicians and non-musicians alike.

Opening AvonLIVE! this week and taking the stage at 6:00 p.m.is Hand Turkey.

Formed to stay sane during 2020 quarantine, Hand Turkey’s ongoing mission is to bring audiences high-energy, groove-centered tunes to get people movin’! With an eclectic background ranging from jazz composition to musical theater, Hand Turkeys sound is a fresh take on classic funk, soul, and pop.

What: AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park

Where: Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park

Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park When: Wednesday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m. Live Music: Begins at 6:00 p.m.

“We would like to remind our guests about some important points to enhance their experience at the Avon Pavilion. We welcome attendees to bring blankets and low-back camp style chairs. Please note that chairs higher than five inches off the ground will be asked to relocate to areas that do not obstruct the view of others. Additionally, while pets are permitted in designated pet-friendly areas, we aim to provide zones free from pets for guests with allergies or other aversions. For our guests’ ease, the AvonLIVE! FAQs are available at Discoveravon.org,” stated Avon’s Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey.



Please join us for more free live music every Sunday at SunsetLIVE! beginning at 6:00 p.m. at The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion.

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, Vail Daily.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m.

Well-Behaved, leashed pets allowed in pet friendly area | No outside alcoholic beverages | Walk, Ride, or Use Public Transit | No Smoking | Drones & UAVS prohibited.

More information: For more information, please visit DiscoverAvon.org or contact Avon Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.