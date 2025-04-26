Frontier Airlines discontinues service to Eagle County Regional Airport

Eagle County on Friday issued the following press release on discount air carrier Frontier Airlines pulling out of the Eagle County Regional Airport after just one ski season:

Frontier Airlines has informed the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) of its decision to discontinue service to and from EGE, effective immediately. This decision results from Frontier’s ongoing evaluation of route profitability.



“We are certainly disappointed by Frontier’s decision to cease service at EGE,” said Director of Aviation David Reid. “They have been a valued partner, and we recognize the importance of their ultra-low-cost options for our community. We remain committed to providing diverse air service for the Eagle County region and will continue to explore opportunities with other airline partners.”



EGE appreciates Frontier Airlines’ service and understands the economic realities influencing airline route decisions. Passengers with existing Frontier bookings beyond April are advised to contact Frontier Airlines directly for reservation information.



Eagle County Regional Airport remains dedicated to serving the community’s air travel needs and will continue to work to maintain and expand air service options.