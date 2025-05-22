Forest Service seeks public comment on Vail Mountain plans for lift, skier circulation upgrades
The White River National Forest of the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday issued the following press release seeking public comment on Vail Mountain looking to upgrade chairlifts and improve skier circulation:
The White River National Forest seeks public comments on a proposal from Vail Mountain Resort to replace several aging chair lifts and make additional upgrades to improve skier circulation and operational access.
“The White River National Forest provides world-class winter recreation opportunities, including 11 permitted ski resorts,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “As we review this proposal for Vail Mountain, we want to hear any comments or concerns from the public.”
The proposed changes are within Vail Mountain Resort’s existing permit boundary and were included in the Vail Mountain Resort 2023 Master Development Plan.
Vail Mountain Resort proposes to replace the existing Chair 21 (Orient Express), a quad chairlift that has a capacity of 2,400 people per hour, with a six-person chairlift with a capacity of 3,600 people per hour. The replacement is planned to improve reliable access to the Back Bowls, reduce wait times, and improve circulation.
Among the improvements proposed for the Eagle’s Nest Beginner’s Experience are replacing Chair 15 with a quad chairlift that would increase the current 1,400 people per hour capacity to 2,400, and improving snowmaking infrastructure to extend the length of Chair 15.
Vail proposes to grade approximately six acres of terrain along the Two Elk ridgeline between the top terminal of Chair 21 and the Two Elk Lodge to improve skier flow and circulation. The grading would eliminate flat and inconsistent pitches in this area as well as allow Lift 24 to be removed.
The proposal includes a new 890-foot alignment of the access road at Mountain Top to provide more reliable late-season access for summer construction, maintenance, and operations.
More details about the proposal as well as information about how to comment, is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/whiteriver/projects/68128. Comments will be most helpful if received by June 6, 2025.
