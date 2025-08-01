Forest Service seeks public comment on Homestake Valley camping change

The U.S. Forest Service on Friday issued the following press release on its plan to have a private concessionaire take over management of 48 camping sites in the Homestake Creek Valley south of Minturn and Red Cliff:

MINTURN, Colo. (Aug. 1, 2025) – The White River National Forest seeks public comment on its plan to have the Forest-wide campground concessionaire begin managing the 48 designated dispersed camping sites in the Homestake Valley south of Minturn in 2026.

Management by the campground concessionaire, American Land and Leisure, would provide more consistent management, improve public safety, reduce resource damage, and provide the public with a better experience at this increasing popular dispersed camping area. Beginning in 2026, a fee between $15-25 would be charged from the end of May to the beginning of October, similar to developed campgrounds. The estimated fee would go to the concessionaire to cover the extra staffing required to clean the sites, maintain infrastructure, and manage trash removal

“We want to notify the public about this change planned for summer 2026 as well as offer a chance to share thoughts and concerns,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis.

The 48 designated dispersed camping sites along the Homestake (NFSR 703) and Missouri (NFSR 704) roads in the Homestake Valley south of Minturn would be included. The campsites are spread along more than 15 miles of roads. Each site is designated with a brown camping marker.

More information is available from the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, 24747 US Highway 24 in Minturn, (970) 827-5715. Send any comments by Sept. 28 to SM.FS.COMMENTS.R2.WHITERIVER@usda.gov