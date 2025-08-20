Forest closure in place near Derby Fire

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Derby Fire in Eagle County:

MINTURN, Colo. (Aug. 19, 2025) – The White River National Forest has issued a public closure for firefighter and public safety in Eagle and Garfield counties in the vicinity of the Derby Fire.

The closure is within the Blanco and Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger Districts, starting north of Sweetwater Lake, following the Forest boundary north and east to the intersection of the Derby Loop Road (Eagle County Road 39); following Middle Derby Creek generally northwest to Island Lakes; then, generally south following the Island Lakes Trail (#1842), the W Mountain Trail (#1817), the Turret-Crescent Trail (#2269) and the Turret Creek Trail (#1838) back to Sweetwater Lake.

The closure order and map are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/whiteriver.

The Derby Fire is currently estimated at 100 acres and growing. It is burning in a difficult-to-access area of the White River National Forest. While no structures are immediately threatened, Eagle County has issued a pre-evacuation notice as a precaution. The pre-evacuation notice and other information about the Derby Fire is available at www.ecemergency.org.

Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3 will assume command of the fire tomorrow at 6 a.m.