Embark on culinary journey with Around the World in 7 Wines at Stoke & Rye on Aug. 15

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Around the World in 7 Wines Dinner:

Embark on a curated culinary journey with the special Around the World in 7 Wines Dinner at Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Friday, Aug. 15th.

Beginning at 6 p.m, this seven-course dinner invites guests on a global culinary journey, featuring a thoughtfully crafted menu paired with wines from France, Spain, New Zealand, California, and Argentina. The evening is curated by Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr., recognized as a “Best Chef in the Vail Valley” for 2024 by Vail Daily.

The menu for the evening will include Oysters on the Half Shell, Mediterranean Octopus Salad, Tacumana Empanadas, New Zealand Lamb, California Beef Sliders, Gambas al Ajillo and a Stone Fruit Tart made with Palisade peaches.

The evening is priced at $185 per person. To make a reservation or view the full menu, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/happenings.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.