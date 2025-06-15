EGE joins United’s ‘7-Hub Club’ with new nonstop service to Washington Dulles for winter 2025-26

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) adding Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) for the upcoming 2025-2026 winter season:

Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) proudly announces the addition of new United Airlines nonstop service to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) for the upcoming 2025-2026 winter season. This significant new route marks EGE’s induction into United Airlines’ exclusive “7-Hub Club,” signifying direct access to seven of United’s major hubs across the country.



The new EGE-IAD service will operate once weekly on Saturdays, commencing December 20, 2025, and continuing through April 4, 2026.



“We are thrilled to welcome United Airlines’ new service to Washington Dulles,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation at Eagle County Regional Airport.”This route is a testament to the strong demand for direct access to our incredible mountain communities and significantly strengthens our connectivity to the East Coast. Joining United’s ‘7-Hub Club’ is a major milestone for EGE.”



The new flight has been made possible through the collaborative efforts and financial support of the Minimum Revenue Guarantee (MRG) program, in partnership with Core Transit and the EGE Air Alliance. This strategic alliance is dedicated to expanding and sustaining air service into Eagle County, ensuring vital access for tourism and economic development.



“This new nonstop winter service is more than just a flight; it’s a connection that opens doors for our community,” said Tanya Allen, Executive Director of Core Transit. “We’re proud to help make these connections possible—not only by getting people to the airport affordably and reliably, but also by directly supporting expanded year-round air service through our funding partnerships. These routes bring families together, strengthen our local economy, and make it easier for visitors to experience everything Eagle County has to offer. Whether it’s by bus or by plane, we’re here to help people go further together.”



“The Washington D.C. market is incredibly important for the Vail Valley, representing a key source of visitors who value the distinctive mountain experiences we offer,” said Chris Romer, President & CEO of Vail Valley Partnership and EGE Air Alliance member. “This new IAD service not only enhances direct access for East Coast travelers, but also offers our local community a convenient connection to the nation’s capital.”



With this new IAD service, United Airlines will now offer direct flights from EGE to seven of its key hubs: Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Denver International (DEN), Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH), Los Angeles International (LAX), Newark Liberty International (EWR), San Francisco International (SFO), and Washington Dulles (IAD). This extensive network provides unparalleled convenience and connectivity for travelers to and from Eagle County.



Flight schedules are as follows:

IAD-EGE : Saturdays, departing IAD at 12:30 pm and arriving EGE at 2:45 pm

: Saturdays, departing IAD at 12:30 pm and arriving EGE at 2:45 pm EGE-IAD: Saturdays, departing EGE at 3:45 pm and arriving IAD at 9:45 pm



Travelers are encouraged to visit united.com to book flights. For more information about EGE, visit flyege.com.