Edwards Field House renovation begin Aug. 18

Mountain Recreation recently issued the following press release on upcoming renovations at the Edwards Field House:

Mountain Recreation will begin a $1.2 million renovation project at the Edwards Field House on Monday, August 18. See below for details:

What to Expect During Construction:

Basketball court & climbing area closed to the public

Turf field court & Ascent Gymnastics Team remain open with adjustments for safety, including possible closures

Some noise during construction

Memberships will be extended by three months during the project, as most areas will be closed to members



What’s Coming:

Reconfigured gymnastics & sports court areas

Brand-new gymnastics equipment and repurposed trampolines

New ninja course features

Upgrades to the Rec Kids Day Camp room

New office space for staff

Maple hardwood sport court flooring for three basketball, three volleyball and three pickleball courts (with divider curtain)

New climbing wall coming early 2026

Renovations are scheduled for completion on Oct. 31. The climbing wall be installed in early 2026.

We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience the renovations may cause.

For questions and more information, call 970-766-5555.