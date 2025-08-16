Edwards Field House renovation begin Aug. 18

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Mountain Recreation recently issued the following press release on upcoming renovations at the Edwards Field House:
Mountain Recreation will begin a $1.2 million renovation project at the Edwards Field House on Monday, August 18. See below for details:
What to Expect During Construction:
What’s Coming:
Renovations are scheduled for completion on Oct. 31. The climbing wall be installed in early 2026.
We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience the renovations may cause.
For questions and more information, call 970-766-5555.