Eagle River Valley State of the River public meeting set for Thursday, May 29 at CMC in Edwards

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently issued the following press release on the annual Eagle River Valley State of the River community meeting on Thursday, May 29:

The annual Eagle River Valley State of the River community meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 29, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Presented by the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and the Colorado River District, this annual community meeting is free and open to the public.

The State of the River meetings are a spring tradition in Western Colorado and bring people together to discuss the most pressing water issues in their region.

The Eagle River Valley program kicks off with a free dinner at 5:15 p.m. Speakers begin at 6 p.m. with Colorado State Climatologist Russ Schumacher discussing what this winter’s snowpack means for rivers and water supply, both locally and downstream in the Colorado River system, along with insights about Colorado climate trends.

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District staff will speak about the district’s recently completed water shortage response plan, water conservation strategies and how the district is working to help customers reduce excessive use.

Colorado River District representatives will update attendees on the Shoshone water rights preservation project, which is working to acquire the Shoshone water rights in Glenwood Canyon. The evening concludes with information about the Beyond Lawn program, which is a joint project of the Eagle River Coalition and the Eagle County Conservation District that received a grant from the Colorado River District’s community funding partnership.

The Eagle River Valley meeting is the eleventh, and final, meeting of the 2025 State of the River series. Space is limited, please register using this online form.

For more information, contact ERWSD Communications & Public Affairs Manager Diane Johnson at 970-477-5457.