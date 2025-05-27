Eagle Ranch Classic mountain bike race kicks off open, all-ages racing

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on this week’s Eagle Ranch Classic mountain bike race:

The 2025 Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series kicks off all-ages racing on Wed, May 28 with the Eagle Ranch Classic in the Town of Eagle. Don’t miss out on the fun — sign up early and save at register.vailrec.com!

The course will take racers on a variety of double and single track with distances ranging from 3.5 miles for younger riders and beginners to 12.6 miles for more experienced riders. The race start/finish is at the Arroyo Drive trailhead in Eagle Ranch. View a course map here.

On-site bib pickup begins at 3:45 p.m. and races start at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers and 5:45 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. for adults. After the race, join us at Capitol Public House in Eagle Ranch for race awards and a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company, or a non-alcoholic beer from Best Day Brewing!

Youth race awards will be presented on-site immediately following their race.

Individual race cost is $31 preregistered or $42 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $15 preregistered or $21 day-of.

If you are thinking about signing up for the whole series, don’t wait! Cost for the series is $190 for adults until 5 p.m. this Sunday, May 25, and $200 after May 25. Youth cost for the series is $90. Please note that racers must be registered for the whole series in order to accrue points for the overall series title in each category.

Sign up is available in our new registration system, located at www.register.vailrec.com. You will need to create a new account in the new system, but it should be quick and easy to do so. Preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race.

All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

Mountain Pedaler, the official bike shop of the Eagle Ranch Classic, will be on-site to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

Participants are asked to park in the Eagle Ranch Business District and ride to the start, as parking is extremely limited at the trailhead. If participants drive to the start, they will need to park on 4th of July Road as directed by VRD staff. Arroyo Drive will be closed to all vehicle traffic between 4th of July Road and Haystacker Drive from 4 to 8 p.m. on race day.

The Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series will continue on Wed, June 18 with the iconic uphill Davos Dash in Vail, then it’s on to the Son of Middle Creek Enduro Race on June 25 (for adults and junior elite riders only). The racer with the best combined time from the Davos Dash and Enduro races will get the special AC/DC prize!

We then head to Edwards for the Berry Creek Bash on July 9, followed by the Beaver Creek Blast on July 23. The Camp Hale Hup takes place on Aug. 13 at historic Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville. Race season will wrap up with the Vail Grind on Aug. 27.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch Ongert Injury Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Jaunt Media Collective, Town of Eagle, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, Vail Honeywagon, Skratch Labs, Haymeadow, FirstBank, Vail Daily, Beaver Creek Resort, Gravity Haus, West Vail Liquor Mart, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits and Mountainsmith.